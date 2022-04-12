Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 510 at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 497.86 ($6.49).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.26.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

