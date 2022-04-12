Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 914,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

