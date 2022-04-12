Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. 22,201,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,277,992. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $299.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

