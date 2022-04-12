Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

