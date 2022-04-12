PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

