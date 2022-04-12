Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 27,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,529. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

