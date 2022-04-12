Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.89

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Photo-Me International has a one year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 79.70 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £279.71 million and a PE ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.79.
In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski acquired 29,111,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($26,554,378.68).
About Photo-Me International (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
