Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 786 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. 304,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

