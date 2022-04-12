Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 952 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,356. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

