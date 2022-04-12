Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $407,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 392,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 335,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.78. 194,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,714,162. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

