Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New $273,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
