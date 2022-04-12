Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 459 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,907. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

