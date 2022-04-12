Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,620 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 114,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $308.57. 64,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $318.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $360.64.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

