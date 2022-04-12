Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 18,102 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.74.

