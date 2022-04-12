Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,135 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

