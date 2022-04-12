Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.