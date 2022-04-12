Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 344 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

