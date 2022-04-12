Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $939,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 148,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

