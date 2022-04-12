Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

