Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,005 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after acquiring an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.