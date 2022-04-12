Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 19,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ORI opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

