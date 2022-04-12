Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

NYSE FND opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

