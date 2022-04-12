PIVX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,949.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $15.72 million and $86,949.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 68,804,489 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

