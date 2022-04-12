PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 248,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,062 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,006 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

