Po.et (POE) Trading Up 45.1% Over Last Week

Po.et (POE) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Po.et has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $250,773.12 and approximately $45.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About Po.et

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

