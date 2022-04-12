Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of BPOP opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

