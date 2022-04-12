Portion Market Cap Achieves $6.48 Million (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Portion has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $28,241.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,525,030 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

