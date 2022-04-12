Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.22. 59,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 154,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The company has a market cap of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

