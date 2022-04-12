PotCoin (POT) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $216.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,769.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.89 or 0.07570848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00261538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.00757075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00094615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.76 or 0.00590309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00368057 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,480,305 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

