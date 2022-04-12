Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $254,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,154. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.12 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day moving average is $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.91.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

