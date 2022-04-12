Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $333.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,935. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

