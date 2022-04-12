Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,078,461. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.