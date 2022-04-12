Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,751,000.

Shares of FNDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

