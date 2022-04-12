Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,133. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.