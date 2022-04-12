Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.11. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
