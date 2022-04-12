Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.11. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

