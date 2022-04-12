Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

