Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.
Progress Software stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.
In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
