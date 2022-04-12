Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PROV remained flat at $$15.84 during midday trading on Friday. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.