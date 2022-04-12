Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,685 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,685 ($21.96) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.72) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

PRU traded down GBX 27.43 ($0.36) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,031.58 ($13.44). The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,700. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,281.99. The company has a market cap of £28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

