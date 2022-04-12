PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. PTC reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00. PTC has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PTC by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

