Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,045. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

