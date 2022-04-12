Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.