Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.46 Million

Analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 18.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 465,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,108. The company has a market cap of $966.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.25. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

