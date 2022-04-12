Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.79 ($119.34).

ETR:PUM opened at €72.30 ($78.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

