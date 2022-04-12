Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 4.5%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 2,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39.

Get Puyi alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUYI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puyi during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.