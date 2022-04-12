Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after buying an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

