Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Envestnet, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young expects that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

ENV stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envestnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.