Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Increased by Analyst (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Desjardins lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

TSE CNR opened at C$156.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

