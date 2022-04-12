Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Analyst

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Shares of HON opened at $189.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average is $204.97. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

