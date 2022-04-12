Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $256.57 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

