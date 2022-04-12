Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $256.57 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.