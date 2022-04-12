Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Increased by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,974,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.